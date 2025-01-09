Kremlin doubts Armenia can be member of both EU, EAEU

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Armenia can hardly be a member of both the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing, replying to a question by TASS.

“Theoretically, it is simply impossible to be a member of two distinct organizations. Here, there is a specific customs space, a free traffic zone for goods and services, people and funds, while over there, the standards are different,” the Kremlin official said.

He added that so far, it is difficult to assess the implications of Armenia’s potential EU membership. “It depends on the Armenian side’s priorities,” Peskov said, speaking about the future prospects of relations between EAEU member states and Armenia.

