Ecumenical Patriarch’s wishes to the Armenian Patriarch of Turkey for Christmas and Epiphany

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visited the Armenian Patriarchate in Kumkapı, Constantinople, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, to personally extend his Christmas and Epiphany greetings, celebrated on January 6, 2025, to the Armenian Patriarch of Turkey, Sahak Maşalyan, and through him to his faithful community.

The Ecumenical Patriarch, accompanied by the Grand Protosyncellos Gregory, also conveyed his heartfelt wishes for a peaceful New Year and prayed for the strengthening of universal solidarity and cooperation.

Photo Credit: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times