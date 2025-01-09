Archbishop of America expresses solidarity and mobilizes support for California wildfire victims

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing deep concern and solidarity for those affected by the devastating wildfires currently ravaging California, particularly in the Los Angeles area.

“With a heavy heart, I have been following the devastating wildfires ravaging California, particularly in the Los Angeles area. The loss of life, the destruction of homes, and the displacement of thousands weigh deeply upon us all. Our prayers ascend fervently for the protection of every human life, for the safety of the courageous firefighters and first responders, and for the swift containment of these merciless flames.”

Archbishop Elpidophoros also emphasized his ongoing communication with His Eminence Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco to stay informed about the situation and its impact on the faithful and the wider community.

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America has swiftly responded by mobilizing resources to support those affected by the catastrophe. Coordinating with local parishes and relief organizations, the Archdiocese is working to provide essential assistance to those in need during this challenging time.

“May our Lord, who is ever our refuge and strength, grant comfort to the afflicted, courage to the responders, and peace to all who are in turmoil. Let us unite in prayer and action, embodying the love and compassion that Christ calls us to show to our neighbors in distress,” Archbishop Elpidophoros concluded.

Orthodox Times