Zareh Sarkissian, Dean of Glendale St. Mary’s Church, Elevated to Rank of Very Reverend

The Dean of the St. Mary’s Church in Glendale, Zareh Sarkissian, was elevated to the rank of Very Reverend during a special ordination ceremony on December 29 presided over by Western Prelate Archbishop Kegham Kacherian.

Archbishop Kacherian, who also presided over the Divine Liturgy that Sunday, was joined on the altar by his two predecessors, Archbishops Moushegh Mardirsossian and Torkom Donoyan.

While Archpriest Rev. Gomidas Torossian celebrated the Divine Liturgy, Very Rev. Muron Aznikian assisted and served as a witness during the ordination ceremony in front of the church altar, surrounded by clergy, deacons, and scribes of the Western Prelacy.

The ordination ceremony was attended by members of the Western Prelacy Executive Council, headed by its chair, Vahe Hovaguimian. Gaydzag Zetlian, member of the Central Executive of the Catholicosate of the Holy See of Cilicia, and Rev. Hendrik Shanazarian, Minister to the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America were also in attendance, as were former and current members of the Board of Trustees, regional national representatives, members of the church community, benefactors, friends, and a large gathering of faithful parishioners.

Western Prelate Arch. Kegham Khacherian with Very Rev. Zareh Sarkissian

During the Divine Liturgy, under the direction of His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, Prelate Khacherian, with special prayers and the singing of hymns, ordained the rank of Very Reverend to Father Zareh Sarkisian.

The Prelate then delivered his sermon, concentrating on Matthew 28:18–20, in which Jesus Christ instructed his disciples to go out and make disciples of all nations, teaching them all the commandments the Great Teacher had given to his disciples.

Archbishop Khacherian, in accordance with the teachings of Jesus Christ, stressed the significance of preaching and teaching the Orthodox faith of the Armenian Church in the lives of the Armenian people, particularly in terms of strengthening and preserving the faith. He also emphasized that just as important as it is for the Armenian Church and its clergymen to preach and teach about the fundamental Christian principles, it is equally important that the children of our nation be dedicated to the unwavering preservation and application of their true faith, preventing the introduction of false and misinformed secular doctrines into the Armenian people’s lives.

After congratulating the Western Prelacy, the community, and the extended Glendale family, Archbishop Khacherian congratulated the newly consecrated Holy Father, who now holds the title of Very Reverend, and wished him successful service.

Following the ordination ceremony, a luncheon was held at Phoenicia restaurant in Glendale, hosted by the Board of Trustees of St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church of Glendale. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, its chairperson, Alec Baghdasaryan, delivered a congratulatory message. During the luncheon, Very Rev. Zareh Sarkissian expressed his appreciation and thanked His Holiness Aram I, Prelate Khacherian, the members of the large family of St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, and all the guests in attendance.

Asbarez