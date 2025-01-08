The Celebration of the Epiphany in the Historical District of Hypsomatheia in Constantinople

The Feast of the Holy Epiphany was celebrated in a joyful atmosphere in the Hypsomatheia district of Constantinople.

On the day of the feast, a Divine Liturgy was held in the magnificent Holy Church of Sts. Constantine and Helen in Hypsomatheia, officiated by Metropolitan Maximos of Sylivria.

Present were Mr. Dimitrios Chatzialexis, Deputy Mayor of Nea Propontida, leading a group of pilgrims from Nea Kallikrateia in Halkidiki, other officials and faithful from Constantinople and Thessaloniki.

After the dismissal, the blessing of the waters and the immersion of the Holy Cross took place at the port in front of the Gate of the Rose (Narlı Kapı).

The Holy Cross was recovered from the sea by Mr. Armat Çakaroğlu.

The Community expressed its heartfelt thanks to Mr. Cafer Sarılı, Governor of Fatih, Megalopolis Municipality and Mrs. Maria Tsitsekoğlu, President of the Community of St. Theodore of Vlanga for the excellent organization of the whole ceremony.

Orthodox Times