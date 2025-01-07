Ecumenical Patriarch: Our Orthodox Church prays for the peace of the entire world

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the Divine Liturgy for Christmas, according to the Julian calendar, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at the Holy Vatopedi Metochion of Saint Andrew in Galata, where the Russian-speaking community of Constantinople gathers for worship.

The Divine Liturgy was celebrated by the Grand Archimandrite Iacobos, assisted by the Deacon of the Great Church Epiphanios, in Church Slavonic, with the Community Choir chanting.

In his sermon after the Dismissal, the Patriarch extended heartfelt Christmas wishes to the numerous faithful present and reiterated the Mother Church’s loving care for all its spiritual children without any distinction.

The Ecumenical Patriarch noted that while all who live in Turkey enjoy the blessing of peace, wars tragically persist in neighboring countries. He urged the faithful to pray that “this year, wars may cease, and peace may reign throughout the world.”

Referring to the presence of the Bishop of the Roman Catholic community in Constantinople, Massimiliano Palinuro, the Patriarch mentioned Pope Francis’s upcoming visit to Turkey to jointly commemorate the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea.

“With the sister Roman Catholic Church, we walk together, work together, and pray together for the great and glorious day of universal unity to come as soon as possible. You know that our Orthodox Church prays in every service for the peace of the whole world, the stability of the holy Churches of God, and the unity of all. We pray that this prayer of our Church may soon become a reality, for the glory of God.”

Concluding his address, he expressed Patriarchal gratitude to the clergy serving the Russian-speaking community and to all those responsible for their ministry.

Earlier, the Ecumenical Patriarch was addressed by the Grand Preacher Panaretos, the priest in charge of the Russian-speaking community. He noted that the community “embraces every Orthodox believer, regardless of origin or nationality, and that is why today you will see faithful from Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, Gagauzia, Belarus, Georgia, and also local brethren.” He then asked the Ecumenical Patriarch to bless the large congregation.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times