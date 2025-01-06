Ecumenical Patriarch presided over glorious Holy Epiphany celebrations (VIDEO+PHOTOS)

The Feast of the Holy Epiphany was celebrated with great pomp and splendor at the Ecumenical Patriarchate today, Monday, January 6, 2025.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, following the Orthros service, during which he presided over the Great Sanctification, also presided over the Divine Liturgy. The service was concelebrated by Metropolitans Meliton of Philadelphia, Eirinaios of Myriophytos and Peristasis, Chrysostomos of Myra, Theoliptos of Iconium, Ioakeim of Bursa, and Theodoros of Seleucia.

The Minister of State of Greece, Christos-Georgios (Akis) Skertsos, representing the Greek Government; the Leader of the Opposition, Nikos Androulakis, President of PASOK – Movement for Change; Ambassador Konstantinos Koutras, Consul General of Greece in Constantinople; the Consuls General of Serbia, Aleksandar Marjanovic, and Ukraine, Roman Nedilskyi; Archons of the Great Church of Christ, led by Dimitrios Iliopoulos, Archon Silentiarius and member of the Board of Directors of the Brotherhood “Panagia Pammakaristos”; Dimitrios Mantzios, member of the Hellenic Parliament; Iordanis Tzamtzis, Vice-Governor of the Regional Unit of Pella; Emmanuel Velegrakis, President of the Municipal Council of Athens; and numerous faithful from Constantinople, along with pilgrims from abroad, attended the service.

After the conclusion of the Divine Liturgy, the Ecumenical Patriarch, along with the Hierarchs, officials, and faithful, proceeded in a solemn procession to the waterfront of the Phanar, where the Ecumenical Patriarch presided over the ceremony of the diving of the Holy Cross into the Golden Horn.

More than 70 people from Constantinople, Imbros, Greece, and abroad dived into the blue waters of the Golden Horn. The Ecumenical Patriarch presented a golden cross as a blessing to Vasileios Konstantinidis from Drama, who retrieved the Holy Cross. He also blessed all the other swimmers and offered them small commemorative gifts.

A reception was held in the Throne Room, following which the Ecumenical Patriarch had a private meeting with Minister of State Skertsos, who conveyed the respect and well wishes of the Greek Government to the Mother Church.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times