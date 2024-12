Russian authorities detain Armenia’s former defense minister: Report

Arshak Karapetyan was put on international wanted list, detained at Armenia’s request, Russian state media reports

Authorities in Russia have detained former Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan in the country’s capital Moscow, Russian state media reported on Monday.

“Former Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan has been detained in Moscow at the request of Armenia,” state news agency Tass reported, citing a source in Russia’s law enforcement agencies.

The report further said that Karapetyan was placed on the international wanted list under “a number of articles” of Armenia’s Criminal Code, adding that a court will soon decide on his extradition to Armenia.

No further details were provided.

Karapetyan, 57, served as Armenia’s defense minister between August 2021 and November 2021, after which he was dismissed from his post by presidential decree.

AA