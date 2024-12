Armenian players show strong performances at World Rapid Chess Championship

The 2nd game day of the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship has ended.

4 rounds were played today, the Armenian Chess Federation reported.

Results of Armenian chess players after 9 rounds:

GM Shant Sargsyan: 5.5 points

GM Haik Martirosyan: 5.5 points

GM Karen Grigoryan: 5.5 points

GM Zaven Andriasian: 5 points

GM Tigran Petrosian: 4 points

GM Emin Ohanyan: 4 points

GM Aram Hakobyan: 4 points

GM Robert Hovhannisyan: 4 points

Results of Armenian chess players in the women’s championship after 8 rounds:

GM Elina Danielian: 5 points

IM Anna Sargsyan: 4.5 points

WIM Mariam Mkrtchyan: 3 points

The last game day starts on December 28 at 11 p.m. Yerevan time.

The Blitz Chess Championship will take place from December 30 to 31.

Panorama.AM