Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan to honor fallen soldiers on New Year’s Eve

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan will visit Yerevan’s Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to fallen soldiers on New Year’s Eve.

“On December 31, we will go to the Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan to meet 2025 alongside the fallen heroes,” the leader of the Holy Struggle movement said in a video posted on social media on Saturday.

“It is important that we reaffirm our pledge to the fallen heroes to pursue victory. May we live up to their sacrifice and make 2025 the year we give them back their victory and realize their dreams,” he said.

Panorama.AM