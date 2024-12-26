Armenian delegation to participate remotely in Minsk EAEU summit — PM

YEREVAN, December 26. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced at a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council that the Armenian delegation will not be attending the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Minsk in person, but rather will participate remotely.

“I want to say beforehand that our delegation will be taking part via video link,” he noted.

Lukashenko made a state visit to Azerbaijan on May 15-17, during which he visited Nagorno-Karabakh. In particular, he said that Minsk and Baku “equally understand the world and where it is going,” and offered his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev assistance in Karabakh’s postwar reconstruction. Following this, Pashinyan stated that Armenian officials would not visit Belarus “as long as Lukashenko is the president there.”

TASS