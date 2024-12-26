Armenian church leader’s New Year message not to be aired on Public TV

The annual New Year address by Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II will not be aired on the Public TV Company.

The church’s governing body, the Mother See of the Holy Etchmiadzin, reported on Thursday that the Public TV planned to broadcast his message during the evening news bulletin at 9:55pm.

Traditionally, the Armenian church leader’s message has been aired on Public TV and other channels before midnight.

“Given the current working practices of the television company, the Mother See deems it inappropriate to have the Supreme Patriarch’s address broadcast on Public TV,” it said in a statement, accusing the public broadcaster of ignoring the church’s stance and decades-old tradition.

