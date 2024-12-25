Ukrainian President Zelensky and Ecumenical Patriarch exchanged Christmas greetings

***Opinions expressed are those of the author(s). They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Hyetert.***

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, contacted Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew by phone to extend his warm and heartfelt Christmas wishes. The President once again expressed his gratitude to the Ecumenical Patriarch for his unwavering support of the war-torn Ukrainian people. The Ecumenical Patriarch extended his holiday and New Year wishes to the President and his family, as well as to the devout and resilient people of Ukraine, expressing hope that peace and justice will soon prevail in their homeland. Orthodox Times