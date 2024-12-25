Armenian PM says he again tested positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN, December 25. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that his new test for the presence of the coronavirus infection was positive.

“My coronavirus test is positive again. I will continue working with restrictions until recovery,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Wednesday morning, Pashinyan said that on December 23 he tested positive for COVID-19, isolated himself for two days and worked from home. He added that earlier on December 25, he had already tested negative but decided not to attend the informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg anyway. The Armenian prime minister said that he will decide by the end of the day whether to attend the EAEU summit on Thursday.

TASS