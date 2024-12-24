Archbishop of America: I pray that this Christmas will be a peaceful one (VIDEO)

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America released a heartfelt Christmas message in a video published online, encouraging the faithful to reflect on the deeper meaning of the season amid the busy rush of gift-giving and preparations.

“The season of Christmas, known for gift-giving, can leave us exhausted before the feast even arrives,” said the Archbishop, inviting everyone to pause and contemplate the ultimate gift given to the world—our Lord Jesus Christ, born in a humble cave used as a stable.

Reflecting on the profound humility of Christ’s birth, he noted, “Even His first bed was a feeding trough for domestic animals. This gift has enriched the world beyond all imagining, for the little Child was God incarnate—He who created the universe.”

The Archbishop acknowledged how difficult it can sometimes be to perceive the significance of the Holy Child who descended from Heaven for humanity’s sake but reassured the faithful that Christ remains ever-present. “He is always with us—in our joys and sorrows, in the silent night of His advent into the world.”

Concluding his message, Archbishop Elpidophoros expressed a fervent prayer for peace. “I pray that this Christmas will be a peaceful one for you and yours, for Christ comes to us as the Prince of Peace. May such peace appear speedily upon the earth, and may all people receive its inestimable blessing.”

The video message resonated with viewers, offering a moment of reflection and hope during this holy season.

Orthodox Times