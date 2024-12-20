Mirzoyan: Armenia, Turkey agreed to jointly assess tech requirements for railway border crossing

Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenia’s Foreign Minister and the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) Chair-in-Office, delivered remarks at the 49th BSEC CMFA meeting. The statement reads in part:

“The Government of Armenia is determined to continue its efforts to reach the desired goals of peace, security, stability and cooperation. Continuous and sincere dialogue, revitalizing trade and economic ties as well as ensuring inclusiveness in regional initiatives and projects are essential prerequisites for overcoming existing contradictions and achieving better cooperation, development and prosperity of our countries.

Against the backdrop of the fragile geopolitical situation we more than ever need to shape a way to better economic connectivity, which will allow us to establish pragmatic trade arrangements built on shared interests in various fields, such as energy, transport and trade. We need, furthermore, to enhance intercultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Driven by the firm belief that regional dialogue is key to establishing mutually beneficial collaboration, the Government of Armenia has introduced the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative. Guided by the vision of inclusiveness and equitable use of regional infrastructure and building a prosperous future for all interested parties, this project aims at the development of communications between the countries of the region with full respect for the state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and principles of equality and reciprocity.

You are most probably aware of the recent discussions in this regard in our immediate neighborhood: with Türkiye we have already agreed to jointly assess the technical requirements for the border crossing by the Gyumri-Kars railway, while at the same time we have proposed to Azerbaijan modalities of relaunching our rail infrastructure, simplifying border crossing and customs procedures and providing some additional insurance mechanisms.

By placing a significant emphasis on building mutual trust and possible enhanced connectivity as the foundation for peace, the “Crossroads of Peace” Project has the potential to foster regional cooperation on multiple fronts. It could efficiently link the Gulf, the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, thus significantly contributing to the integration of our region into global transport chains and bringing enormous benefits to all countries of our region. The Project has already received positive reactions from numerous international partners, and we will continue our efforts to consolidate further support towards its implementation.”

Panorama.AM