Ecumenical Patriarch celebrates Christmas with Greek Diaspora children in Constantinople

On the afternoon of Wednesday, December 18, a heartwarming Christmas celebration was held at the “Creative Workshop of the Holy Trinity” in Constantinople, bringing together children of the Greek Diaspora. The event was graced by the presence of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, adding a special touch to the festive occasion.

Among the attendees were Metropolitan Andreas of Forty Churches, the Hierarchical Head of the Greater Community of Stavrodromi, and Dimitra Vourdoglou, the Coordinator of Education in Constantinople.

The young students of the Diaspora joyfully sang traditional Christmas carols, filling the space with their cheerful voices and creating a festive atmosphere that encapsulated the spirit of the season. Wishes for the Christmas celebration were exchanged, fostering a sense of unity and joy.

The celebration concluded with Patriarch Bartholomew personally distributing gifts to the children, spreading smiles and warmth to all present.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times