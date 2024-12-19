UCLA Announces Release of Documentary on Armenian Genocide Looted Art and Restitution

LOS ANGELES — The Armenian Genocide Research Program (AGRP) within the Promise Armenian Institute at UCLA and the Armenian Film Foundation present the release of a documentary titled, “What’s Next: Armenian Genocide Restitution in the Post-Recognition Era.”

Following President Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide in 2021, legal scholars and experts have considered what’s next for Armenian genocide restitution. The documentary, directed and produced by filmmaker Carla Garapedian, follows the proceedings of a conference that took place at UCLA on March 25, 2023 and explored Armenian genocide cultural restitution in depth.

The film explores questions such as: what are the possibilities of creating an Armenian genocide reparation movement post-recognition? What opportunities does the American legal system offer for reparation? And can the Holocaust restitution movement serve as a model for the Armenian genocide?

The documentary features figures including Ambassador Stuart Eizenstat, Dr. Taner Akçam, Dr. Heghnar Watenpaugh, Prof. Michael Bazyler, journalist Andrew Curry, and Professor Mayo Moran, as well as those who legally specialize in international human rights, such as attorneys Kathryn Lee Boyd and Karnig Kerkonian.

Due to the informational aspects of the documentary, it is available to screen exclusively in educational settings. If you are interested in hosting a screening, contact AGRP Program Coordinator Nanor Hartounian at nhartounian@international.ucla.edu.

For more details on the documentary and related AGRP activities, visit the Armenian Genocide Looted Art Research Project (AGLARP) webpage at bit.ly/AGLARP.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator