Metropolitan of Kyiv attends Conference of European Churches on peace in times of war

About 80 participants, including representatives from Ukrainian and other European churches, met in Warsaw from 9 to 11 December for the European Consultation on Just Peace, organised by the Conference of European Churches (CEC). The event explored theological, ethical, and practical aspects of just peace amid Russia’s aggressive war on Ukraine, focusing on truth, justice, and reconciliation.

Metropolitan Epiphaniy of Kyiv and All Ukraine, Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, thanked European churches for their humanitarian and spiritual support to Ukraine. He drew attention to the over thousand days of aggression against Ukraine, exacerbated by the misuse of religion to justify war. He stressed the need for dialogue that yields tangible outcomes and mutual accountability.

Participants discussed the challenges of balancing theoretical ideals with practical realities, particularly regarding non-violent resistance and self-defence. They called for a reassessment of ecumenical perspectives on just peace. The discussions also emphasised dismantling harmful ideologies like Russki Mir and addressing divisions within Orthodox churches in Ukraine. Initiatives such as the Sofia Brotherhood, fostering dialogue among Orthodox traditions, were commended as models for reconciliation.

Representatives of European churches highlighted the importance of acknowledging their own shortcomings to rebuild trust. They warned against exploiting theology in conflicts and stressed the need to view issues from the victims’ perspective. Including young people in discussions on just peace was recognised.

The consultation called for sustained prayers for Ukraine and its churches under immense stress. It urged greater investment in reconciliation, including funding for peace training programmes in Ukraine. However, participants listened also to the plea of Ukraine voices for European states to support Ukraine. This plea needs to be considered in the ongoing reflection on just peace concept taking seriously into account the Ukrainian reality. Legal protections for conscientious objectors, advocacy for a Christmas ceasefire, and comprehensive prisoner exchanges were proposed. Support for army chaplains through pastoral counselling and dialogue was also recommended, with CEC potentially facilitating these efforts.

Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, President of CEC, said, “As Christians, we are called to speak truth, deconstruct violent narratives, and side with justice. This consultation reminds us of our shared responsibility to uphold human dignity and solidarity, fostering peace for all.”

“The victory of truth involves protecting life, restoring justice, and building solidarity. CEC remains committed to supporting Ukrainian churches and advancing a vision of just and lasting peace,” he added.

The consultation was a pivotal step in fostering a just peace framework within the CEC constituency. It highlighted the complexity of the concept and the importance of aligning shared vocabulary with shared understanding for effective peacebuilding. By bringing together diverse perspectives from Ukrainian and European church leaders, as well as international ecumenical organisations, the event facilitated meaningful dialogue and strengthened the collective commitment to just peace.

Source: ceceurope.org

Orthodox Times