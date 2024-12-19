Greek PM: We need to protect religious communities falling under jurisdiction of Patriarchate of Antioch

Greece’s decisive role in protecting the Greek Orthodox community in Syria and Lebanon, as well as the need to ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, was underlined by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the start of the EU-27 Summit in Brussels on Thursday, while he pointed out that the strategic autonomy and competitiveness of the EU economy must be strengthened.

The prime minister reiterated Athens’ request for additional European resources for common European defence.

More specifically, he stated:

“The scope of the last EU Summit of 2024 is primarily about Europe’s place in the world, given the latest very important geopolitical developments, from the election of Donald Trump in the United States to the ongoing war in Ukraine, and from the crisis in the Middle East and developments in Syria to the relations between the European Union and the Global South.

I think the common ground in the European Council is the need to support the economic and geopolitical dynamics of our continent, whether we are talking about improving its competitiveness in line with the recommendations of the Draghi report or whether we are talking about strengthening its defence capability, so that it can on its own prevent any threats that may arise against the European Union.

Greece has been a protagonist in shaping a more active defence policy of the European Union. We will have the opportunity to discuss these issues at an extraordinary EU Summit in February. But it is absolutely clear to me that Europe must allocate more European resources to its common European defence.

What was first formulated by Greece some months ago, and seemed perhaps a very distant dream, is now beginning to be met with a sense of urgency by many European countries. I will have the opportunity today, once again, to present the Greek position on this issue.

Obviously, we will also discuss developments in the Middle East, and I will inform my counterparts about the visit I made to Lebanon, and especially about the concern that exists both in Lebanon and in Syria regarding the need to protect the various religious communities. I refer in particular to the Greek Orthodox in Lebanon, but primarily in Syria, who also fall under the jurisdiction of the Patriarchate of Antioch.

The most important thing for Syria right now is to ensure the territorial integrity of the country and for the new government to be first and foremost an inclusive government that will support and safeguard the rights of religious minorities.

Obviously, in this debate Europe must have a unified stance and Greece will play a pivotal role in shaping the European approach to the issues concerning Syria.”

Orthodox Times