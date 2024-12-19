Gary R. Phillips Elected President of AMAA

Gary R. Phillips, Esq.

PARAMUS, N.J.—The Board of Directors of the Armenian Missionary Association of America on December 7 elected Gary R. Phillips as its new President.

Phillips was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. He graduated from the University of Southern California, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1980, followed by a Juris Doctor degree in 1985. He worked for Deloitte before becoming a Certified Public Accountant in 1987, and also earned a Real Estate Broker’s License in 1991.

Professionally, Phillips is a partner of Phillips Law Partners, where he specializes in estate planning, trusts and estates, real estate, business law, and non-profit organizations. He is widely recognized as a trusted advisor to individuals and organizations for his leadership in these areas.

Phillips has long been involved in both his local church and the broader Armenian community. He has served twice as Moderator of the United Armenian Congregational Church in Los Angeles and held various leadership roles, including Chair of the Board of Trustees and the Board of Christian Education.

A long-time supporter of AMAA, Phillips has served as Vice President, Co-Recording Secretary, chair of key committees including Real Estate and Audit, and on its Constitution and Bylaws and Near East Committees. His commitment to AMAA’s mission has taken him to Armenia multiple times as part of AMAA Board delegations, where he has witnessed and supported the organization’s impactful work.

In addition to his work with AMAA, Phillips serves as a member of the Board of Trustees for Haigazian University, has served on the Board of Directors of the C&E Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School, and has held leadership roles in other Christian private charitable foundations. His extensive experience in law, finance, and community service brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his new role as AMAA President.

Phillips resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Arsine Bedrossian Phillips. Together, they have three children: Christina, Ashley, and Richard. His unwavering commitment to faith, family, and the Armenian community will inspire his vision and leadership as AMAA President.

In addition to Phillips’ appointment, AMAA’s newly elected officers include: Michael Voskian, D.M.D., Vice President; Nurhan Helvacian, Ph.D., Treasurer; as well as Mark Kassabian, Esq., and Phyllis Dohanian, Co-Recording Secretaries.

Founded in 1918, the Armenian Missionary Association of America serves the spiritual, educational, and social needs of Armenian communities in 23 countries around the world including Armenia. For more information about the AMAA ministries, visit the AMAA website or call the AMAA headquarters at (201) 265-2607.

