Ecumenical Patriarch: We will never lower the flag

“We will never lower the flag! Even if we must taste more bitter cups of ingratitude, even if we endure worse humiliations, even if stronger, colder, and harsher opposing winds blow against us,” emphasized the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, during his speech following the Divine Liturgy at the Church of St. Demetrios Sarmasikios, home to the historic holy spring of St. Sebastian, whose feast day is celebrated on this date. The occasion marked the 51st anniversary of his election as Bishop (Metropolitan of Philadelphia).

In his address, the Ecumenical Patriarch stated emphatically, “We will never neglect for a single moment our sacred duty toward the future of the revered Ecumenical Throne. We will neither betray our centuries-old history nor renounce the honorable legacy and sanctified heritage of our forefathers.”

Referring to St. Sebastian and all the martyrs of the faith, he further highlighted: “Indeed, being a Christian is not easy. Yet, it is glorious, noble, holy—it is a unique privilege. Our duty is not only to call ourselves Christians but also to truly be Christians, living in this world as ‘martyrs of Christ,’ testifying and proclaiming Him and His salvific teachings primarily through our lives and works. We must particularly live out the dual commandment of love for God and for our neighbor.

Today, the words of the Lord especially resonate with us: ‘Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you, and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me.’ Reflecting on these words, we have gathered here at Sarmasikio, as we do annually on this day since our enthronement on the venerable Ecumenical Throne, to offer praise and thanksgiving to the benevolent God who has blessed us to reach the 51st year of our archpriesthood. Linking the present with the past and looking to the future, we pledge that for as long as the Lord permits us to continue our humble ministry, we will never neglect our sacred duty to the future of the revered Ecumenical Throne. We will neither betray our centuries-old history nor relinquish the precious legacy and sanctified heritage of our ancestors.

We will never lower the flag! Even if we must endure more bitter cups of ingratitude, greater humiliations, and harsher, colder, and more forceful opposing winds. We will remain ‘steadfast and immovable,’ as the Apostle Paul exhorts (1 Corinthians 15:58), always ‘keeping watch and tending the flock’ (Luke 2:8), like the shepherds of Bethlehem, in the night, in the day, and in all seasons, ‘watching and praying’ (cf. Matthew 26:41), as our Lord did in the Garden of Gethsemane. With the Lord’s cooperation and confirmation of His word, we will remain standing and fighting on the ramparts of faith and our Nation until the end!”

The Patriarch added: “This is the prayer we fervently offered today during the Divine Liturgy to the omnipresent and omnipotent God, through the intercessions of the Theotokos. We also beseeched our Mother, the Virgin Mary, to protect this Community, our entire Orthodox flock here, and each one of you, our beloved spiritual children. We are confident that the Champion General and Protector of our City, who wishes us to remain here in Constantinople, the City of the Theotokos, safeguarding its numerous holy sites and springs, will help the Great Church of Christ, her Son, to continue its sacrificial ministry for this faithful flock, the external dioceses of the Throne, Orthodoxy as a whole, inter-Christian dialogue, interreligious reconciliation, and the culture and peace of the entire world.

With these optimistic thoughts, we are here among you today, dear children in the Lord, sharing our joy and hopes. We urge you to have full trust, first in God’s providence and then in the direction, words, and plans of the Mother Church, which the Holy Spirit guides into all truth. Always remember that the Mother Church does not fight, but saves; does not condemn, but forgives; does not kill, but gives life; does not cut off, but heals; does not scold, but counsels; does not demean, but honors; does not abase, but elevates; does not sadden, but gladdens; does not disturb, but pacifies; does not persecute, but shelters.”

The Patriarch praised Bishop Adrianos of Halicarnassus, “for his continuous care for the numerous needs of his Region. We wholeheartedly thank him for the restoration works he carried out last year within this Church and its Holy Spring on our 50th anniversary as a hierarch, together with the exemplary Church Committee of this Community. We congratulate you all and express our patriarchal satisfaction with your harmonious collaboration and co-walking.”

He warmly welcomed the delegation from the Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of St. Dionysios of Olympus, led by its Abbot, Archimandrite Maximos, “who faithfully continues the tradition of visiting us unfailingly every year during this festive season, bringing us great joy.”

During the Divine Liturgy, the Ecumenical Patriarch was informed of the passing of the late Bishop Elias of Tartu, a hierarch of the Church of Estonia, and after the dismissal, he conducted a memorial service for the repose of his soul.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou / Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times