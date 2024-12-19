Armenian premier sees no reason to preserve OSCE Minsk Group

Nikol Pashinyan told the country’s parliament in June that the OSCE Minsk Group, comprising Russia, the United States and France, de-facto stopped its work after February 2022

YEREVAN, December 20. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that in the absence of a conflict with Azerbaijan, there will be no reason to preserve the OSCE Minsk Group format.

“We understand the opinion that it makes no sense to maintain a conflict resolution format if there is no conflict. But we also want to make sure that Azerbaijan shares this opinion and that its approaches – for example, regarding the so-called West Azerbaijan issue – do not imply aggressive policies with regard to the territory of Armenia,” Pashinyan told Armenpress in an interview.

The prime minister of Armenia told the country’s parliament in June that the OSCE Minsk Group, comprising Russia, the United States and France, de-facto stopped its work after February 2022, when its co-chairs stopped all communications in this format following Russia’s decision to launch a special military operation in Ukraine.

TASS