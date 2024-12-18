The 10 Commandments to go to auction in New York: up to $2 million expected in the fight

(ZENIT News / New York, 12.17.2024).- On December 18, 2024, a piece of human history will take center stage at Sotheby’s in New York as a rare stone tablet bearing one of the oldest known inscriptions of the Ten Commandments goes under the hammer. This 115-pound relic, originating from the Romano-Byzantine era between 300 and 800 AD, represents a tangible bridge to antiquity—offering both mystery and profound cultural significance.

Discovered over a century ago in 1913 during railroad construction in Israel, the stone tablet endured decades of obscurity and neglect. Initially dismissed, the two-foot slab spent years serving as a makeshift paving stone outside a local residence. Its inscription, written in paleo-Hebrew script, went unnoticed for three decades, until 1943, when a scholar identified it as an important Samaritan Decalogue—an artifact embodying divine commandments central to both Jewish and Christian traditions.

A Tablet Full of Questions

Unlike the idealized image of Moses descending from Mount Sinai with pristine stone tablets, this version is strikingly unique. Scholars theorize that the tablet may have once adorned the entrance to a Samaritan synagogue or a private residence before being buried, possibly during the Roman invasions between 400–600 AD or the Crusades of the 11th century.

What truly sets this artifact apart, however, is its content. Though it aligns closely with the Ten Commandments as known in mainstream Judaism and Christianity, the text presents a notable divergence: one commandment is absent. The injunction “You shall not take the Lord’s name in vain” is curiously omitted. In its place appears a directive to worship at Mount Gerizim, a site held sacred by the Samaritan community.

This deviation highlights the unique religious traditions of the Samaritans, a group with ancient ties to the Israelites but distinct theological perspectives. The mystery behind this altered version raises intriguing questions about the cultural and religious dynamics of the era.

From Obscurity to Priceless Treasure

Sotheby’s global head of books and manuscripts, Richard Austin, describes the piece as “a remarkable tablet, not only for its historical weight but for the profound connection it offers to the foundational moral code of human civilization.” Its journey—from an overlooked paving stone to a prized artifact poised to fetch millions—reflects the enduring power of ancient relics to captivate and inspire.

The pre-auction exhibition, which began on December 5, has already drawn international interest from collectors, historians, and institutions. While Sotheby’s has set an opening bid of $1 million, experts anticipate that the final price could soar beyond $2 million as the tablet’s unique provenance and cultural significance drive competitive bidding.

Zenit