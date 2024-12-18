PHOTO GALLERY: Jesus’ crown of thorns returns to Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral

The return of the Crown of Thorns is part of a series of celebrations marking the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, which reopened its doors last Saturday after extensive reconstruction efforts. For the faithful and for Paris, the moment is both symbolic and deeply moving—a testament to the enduring spirit of one of the world’s most iconic churches.

(ZENIT News / Paris, 12.17.2024).- Five years after the devastating 2019 fire that nearly consumed Notre Dame Cathedral, one of its most revered treasures, the Crown of Thorns, has finally returned to its home. On Friday, December 13, the relic was ceremoniously enshrined in a newly designed contemporary reliquary, marking a powerful moment of faith, resilience, and renewal for Paris.

The Crown of Thorns, believed by tradition to have been worn by Jesus Christ during his crucifixion, was the centerpiece of a solemn liturgical celebration presided over by Laurent Ulrich, Archbishop of Paris. The event, attended by a congregation who reserved their place in advance, unfolded with deep reverence. “We are here to accompany the Holy Crown to its new home,” the archbishop proclaimed to the assembled faithful.

A Long Journey Home

The precious relic, a delicate circlet of woven reeds bound with gold thread, has endured centuries of history. Purchased by King Louis IX (Saint Louis) from Constantinople in 1239, it was initially enshrined in the Sainte-Chapelle, a Gothic marvel built specifically to house it. By the 19th century, it was transferred to Notre Dame, where it remained until the fateful blaze that consumed much of the cathedral’s roof and spire.

Amidst the chaos of the fire in April 2019, first responders and clergy, at great personal risk, managed to rescue the Crown of Thorns and other priceless relics, including a nail and a fragment traditionally associated with Christ’s cross. In the aftermath, the crown was safeguarded in the secure vault of Paris’ City Hall under the watchful care of Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

A Reliquary for a New Era

Now, the Crown of Thorns has been enshrined in an awe-inspiring contemporary reliquary that merges tradition with modern craftsmanship. Designed by renowned architect Sylvain Dubuisson and built by artisans from the prestigious Coubertin Foundation, the new display is a striking three-meter-tall structure that reflects both artistic ingenuity and sacred devotion.

The reliquary comprises a massive marble base housing the nail and wood fragment, while the Crown of Thorns is suspended at its heart. Encased within a vertical circular metal frame and adorned with hundreds of light-reflecting crystals, the design symbolizes the eternal connection between suffering and salvation. The crystals scatter light in all directions, creating a radiant, ethereal glow that draws the eye—and the soul—toward the crown.

A Week of Renewal

While the cathedral’s scars remain visible, the Crown’s return signifies hope. For centuries, it has inspired millions as a symbol of sacrifice and redemption. Now, it stands again at the heart of Notre Dame, renewed for future generations.

As the Archbishop of Paris said during the ceremony, “This relic calls us to humility and unity. Its return reminds us that even through destruction, beauty and faith can be restored.”

