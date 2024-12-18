Armenian American Museum Hosts Successful Winter Speaker Series with Tigran Basmadjyan

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum Young Leaders Council successfully hosted its highly anticipated Winter Speaker Series on December 15 at the Adult Recreation Center in Glendale. The free community event featured an inspiring keynote address by Tigran Basmadjyan, Managing Partner at New York Life Southern California, attracting a diverse audience of professionals, students, and community members eager to learn from his experience.

Tigran Basmadjyan is a seasoned financial professional with over 20 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industry. As a Managing Partner with New York Life’s Southern California office, he focuses on guiding ambitious individuals in building successful careers as financial advisors. His expertise spans life insurance, long-term care, investment management, annuities, and wealth management. Beyond his professional achievements, Basmadjyan is dedicated to fostering community development and personal growth through his work.

Tigran Basmadjyan addressing attendees at the Armenian American Museum Young Leaders Council’s Winter Speaker Series

The afternoon began with welcoming remarks from Young Leaders Council Chair Aleen Ohanian, who highlighted the Armenian American Museum’s mission to preserve and celebrate Armenian heritage while fostering cultural and educational connections. Ohanian also encouraged attendees to actively support the museum’s vision, emphasizing the power of collaboration and individual contributions to its success.

“We’re honored to hear from Tigran Basmadjyan, whose journey perfectly exemplifies Armenian resilience, vision, and the courage to take risks. His story reminds us that success is built on belief in oneself, hard work, and embracing challenges,” stated Ohanian. “As you listen to Tigran’s message, I encourage you to reflect on how you, too, can overcome obstacles and embrace that notion that the opportunity to succeed and make a difference is in your hands.”

Armenian American Museum Young Leaders Council Winter Speaker Series Chair Aleen Ohanian

Tigran Basmadjyan’s keynote address was the highlight of the event. Centered on discipline and the power of perseverance, he shared his personal journey, emphasizing the importance of setting long-term goals while focusing on the incremental steps needed to achieve them. Basmadjyan highlighted how success doesn’t happen overnight but results from consistent effort even in the face of uncertainty.

“Success is not about making giant leaps; it’s about showing up every day, doing the work, and trusting the process,” stated Basmadjyan. “When you break big goals into small, manageable steps, you realize that progress happens in the details—one day, one step at a time.”

This philosophy closely mirrors the Armenian American Museum’s development, which is realized through steady progress and unwavering dedication. The museum stands as a symbol of how deliberate and consistent efforts can transform a vision into reality, creating a lasting legacy for future generations.

Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian and Executive Vice Chairman Zaven Kazazian were in attendance. Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian addressed the audience to express his appreciation for the ongoing efforts of the Young Leaders Council, noting that the lessons shared by leaders like Tigran Basmadjyan not only inspire personal growth but also strengthen the collective resolve of the community in advancing the mission of the Armenian American Museum.

The Speaker Series concluded with a lively Q&A session, allowing attendees to engage directly with Basmadjyan and gain further insight into his strategies for success.

The Armenian American Museum’s Young Leaders Council aims to engage the community through educational programs, networking events, and community initiatives. By creating meaningful opportunities for growth and development, the Young Leaders Council plays a vital role in supporting the museum’s mission and vision.

The museum’s mission is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The vision is a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice. The cultural and educational center is currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park.

Asbarez