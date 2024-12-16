Greek PM to meet Patriarch of Antioch in Lebanon

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is visiting Lebanon on Monday on the first visit of a European prime minister to the country since the last ceasefire and the developments in Syria. His visit sends a message of Greece’s strong role and presence in the region. He will also pay a visit to Patriarch John X of Antioch with whom he will discuss the situation regarding the Christians in the wider region.

Greece and Lebanon are linked by traditional bonds of friendship. Mitsotakis is expected to reiterate Greece’s readiness to assist in strengthening the state structures of Lebanon – including the Armed Forces, which play a crucial role in implementing the ceasefire.

Source: ANA-MPA

Orthodox Times