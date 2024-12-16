Ecumenical Patriarch blessed newly baptised grandson of Archon Theodoros Angelopoulos

On Sunday, 15 December 2024, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, after the Divine Liturgy, during which he was in attendance at the Venerable Patriarchal Church of Saint George, was present joined in prayer during the Baptism of the grandson of the Archon Grand Logothetis and Grand Benefactor of the Patriarchate, Mr Theodoros Angelopoulos, which was officiated by Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, and who was given the name of Theodoros. The aforementioned grandfather of the newly enlightened child took on the role of God Father.

Many relatives and friends of the Angelopoulos family from Greece were present. After the sacrament of Baptism, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew addressed patristic words and congratulatory wishes to the parents of the newly enlightened Theodoros and the other members of the family in the Patriarchal Throne Room, as well as a cordial welcome to the guests. Afterwards, a celebratory reception was held in the premises of the Patriarchate.

The Patriarch attends a festive Christmas event at the Amateur Theatre Group

Moreover, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, having returned from his visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, headed to the headquarters of the Amateur Theatre Group in the Community of the Twelve Apostles of Feriköy and attended the children’s Christmas Celebration organised by the Group in collaboration with the Ecclesiastical Committee of the Community. During the Celebration and in a joyful and enthusiastic atmosphere, the Ecumenical Patriarch blessed the children of the Greek Orthodox community of Constantinople, took photos with them and congratulated their parents who raise and educate them in the embrace of the Church and in the traditions of Greek Orthodoxy. The Patriarch even brought them gifts and sweets from his trip to Abu Dhabi.

Source: vema.com.au

