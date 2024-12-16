Charles Aznavour statue to be unveiled in Yerevan in May 2025

Yerevan will unveil a statue of legendary French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour on his birthday anniversary on 22 May 2025.

According to the Yerevan City Hall, the contract for the creation of the statue has been signed and the corresponding funds have already been allocated under the 2024 budget.

The work on the preparation and installation of the statue will continue in 2025, and the inauguration ceremony is expected to be held on May 22, marking the culmination of the artist’s 100th birth anniversary celebrations.

