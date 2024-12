Armenia’s Varazdat Lalayan wins gold at World Weightlifting Championships

Varazdat Lalayan from Armenia has clinched a gold medal at the World Weightlifting Championships held in Manama, Bahrain.

The super-heavyweight won the world title with a combined total of 467 kg on Sunday. In the snatch, Lalayan lifted 206 kg in his first attempt, followed by 211 kg and 215 kg in subsequent lifts, earning the gold medal in the event.

Meanwhile, Gor Minasyan, an Olympic vice-champion representing Bahrain, finished fourth with a combined lift of 455 kg.

Panorama.AM