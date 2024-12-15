Patriarch of Antioch advocates unity and justice in post-Assad Syria

On December 15, 2024, Patriarch John X of Antioch delivered a poignant and powerful sermon at the Church of the Holy Cross in Damascus, addressing the faithful amid Syria’s transition following the fall of Bashar al-Assad and the takeover of Damascus by Islamist rebels just one week prior.

His message resonated deeply, emphasizing themes of hope, unity, and renewal, rooted in scripture and the enduring legacy of coexistence that has defined the region’s history.

Quoting 1 Corinthians 16:13-14, he began: “Watch, stand fast in the faith, be brave, be strong. Let all that you do be done with love.” The Patriarch framed his message as a call to place unwavering trust in God to overcome national and personal challenges, envisioning a brighter future for Syria. “We stand on the threshold of a new phase,” he declared, “perceiving the dawn of a homeland we all love and cherish.”

Reflecting on Syria’s rich and diverse heritage, he proclaimed, “We are not guests in this land… We are from the ancient roots of Syria and as old as the jasmine of Damascus.” He emphasized the enduring bonds between Christians and Muslims, saying, “Our shared history transcends differences. Between ‘we’ and ‘you,’ the ‘and’ disappears, leaving only ‘we you.’”

Patriarch John X outlined a vision for a renewed Syria, founded on principles of justice, equality, and human dignity. He called for Syria to be a civil state, embracing all its citizens equally, regardless of religion or ethnicity.

“We do not seek our citizenship as a favor,” he affirmed, “We are an integral part of this national fabric.”

The Patriarch advocated for a state based on the rule of law, respect for religions, and freedom from oppression or discrimination. He urged for the active participation of women and youth in rebuilding Syria and stressed the importance of a democratic system where sovereignty rests with the people.

He further addressed the need for responsible use of media, warning against rumors and exploitation. “Christians are not material for media exploitation,” he cautioned, calling for truth and prudence in public discourse.

As Christmas approached, Patriarch John X offered prayers for Syria’s protection and guidance for its leaders. He reminded the faithful of the transformative power of love: “Perfect love casts out fear… because fear involves torment.” Concluding with hope, he affirmed, “God is in her midst; she shall not be moved. Blessed be His name forever.” His sermon was both a spiritual call to action and a vision for unity, peace, and renewal for Syria.

Orthodox Times