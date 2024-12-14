Ontario declared Orthodox Christian Week; Archdiocese of Canada welcomed the decision

On December 11, 2024, the Legislative Assembly of Ontario officially adopted Bill 167, the Orthodox Christian Week Act. This legislation designates the seven-day period beginning on Orthodox Easter Sunday as Orthodox Christian Week.

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Canada acknowledges with gratitude the efforts of Tom Rakocevic, Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) and sponsor of the Bill, along with MPPs Aris Babikian, Effie J. Triantafilopoulos, Sheref Sabawy, and Minister Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, who contributed to its passage.

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Canada welcomed this important achievement, which highlighted and showcased the importance of the Orthodox Christian Faith in Ontario and, by extension, all of Canada.

The Archdiocese extended congratulations to everyone involved in achieving this important recognition.

Orthodox Times