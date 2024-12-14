New Armenian envoy hands over credentials to France’s Macron

New Armenian Ambassador to France Arman Khachatryan has presented his credentials to French President Emmanuel Macron.

The solemn ceremony was held at the Elysée Palace on Friday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

During a private meeting after the ceremony, Macron congratulated Khachatryan on his appointment and wished him success in his new role to further strengthen and develop privileged relations between the two countries.

“The interlocutors also exchanged views on the developments in the South Caucasus and the ongoing efforts of the Armenian government to establish a lasting and fair peace in the region,” the ministry said.

Panorama.AM