Moscow and Baku Have ‘Common Understanding’ about Railway to Nakhichevan Via Armenia

A common understanding has been reached on how to restore railway routes between Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, who was in Baku on Friday to attend an event dedicated to Azerbaijan’s former president, Haydar Aliyev.

“I must say that we have already achieved serious results with our Armenian and Azerbaijani partners in many directions of settlement. I would like to talk about the unblocking of regional transport routes; first of all, railway. Within the framework of the trilateral working group, which is headed by the deputy prime ministers [of the three countries], a common understanding has been reached on how to restore railway communication,” Galuzin said in an interview with Russia-24 television.

In particular, he noted that it is about the Azerbaijan-Nakhichevan road through Syunik Province of Armenia.

He also said Russia is doing and will do everything to implement the agreements between the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

Galuzin emphasized the importance of the trilateral agreements that were reached, from 2020 to 2023, between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

“Moscow remains a supporter of establishing peace, signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and unblocking all economic and transport links in the South Caucasus. We are in favor also of the delimitation and demarcation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border as soon as possible, as well as the comprehensive development of ties between Baku and Yerevan on a new basis,” Galuzin added.

Asbarez