India, Iran, and Armenia Reaffirm Commitment to Key Transport Project

Representatives of Armenia, Iran and India met in New Delhi on Thursday and reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to advancing plans for a key regional transport route that would facilitate passage of goods and services.

The consultation, the second of its kind, centered on advancing “connectivity initiatives, engagement in multilateral fora, and regional developments,” according to a joint statement after the talks.

The statement went on to say that the sides emphasized the strategic importance of the International North-South Transport Corridor, an initiative by Russia, Iran and India in 2000.

The focal point, however, was Iran’s key Charbhar port that will serve as a crucial connectivity hub for the project.

Iran, Armenia, and India also explored avenues to promote trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges while strengthening regional stability through multilateral cooperation. Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” initiative was highlighted as a key regional connectivity effort.

At the heart of the discussions was the INSTC, a multi-modal trade route that connects South Asia with Europe through Iran and the Caucasus. All three nations reiterated their commitment to enhancing the functionality of the corridor, with Iran’s Chabahar Port playing a central role, the India News Network reported on Friday.

The Chabahar Port is particularly critical for India’s regional connectivity strategy, serving as a gateway to landlocked Central Asia and bypassing traditional routes through Pakistan. The port’s strategic importance was further underscored by its exemption from unilateral sanctions, enabling uninterrupted development and operations.

Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” initiative was positioned as complementary to INSTC, providing additional connectivity routes through the Caucasus. This aligns with Iran’s efforts to develop the Persian Gulf-Black Sea Corridor, strengthening transit and trade links with Europe.

The trilateral cooperation among India, Iran, and Armenia has emerged as a counterbalance to other regional alliances, such as the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Pakistan grouping. By focusing on “soft balancing” through economic and transit initiatives rather than military alliances, the three nations aim to foster stability and development in the South Caucasus and beyond.

Iran’s involvement in Armenia’s Syunik province and its opposition to the proposed Zangezur Corridor promoted by Azerbaijan underscore its strategic interest in maintaining influence in the region. These efforts align with Russia’s approach to balance power dynamics in the South Caucasus, signaling broader geopolitical considerations.

The three nations reiterated their commitment to deepening cooperation through continued trilateral consultations. The next round of discussions will be held in Iran at a mutually convenient date, reflecting the sustained momentum in this growing partnership.

Leading the Armenian delegation was Anahit Karapetyan, the head of the foreign ministry Asia-Pacific Department. India was represented by JP Singh, the joint secretary of Pakistan Afghanistan Iran division of India’s External Ministry. Representing Iran was Hashem Ashja’ Zadeh, Director General of the South Asia Division.

The first consultation on this project between the three countries was held in Yerevan in October, 2023.

