Heads of Jerusalem Churches advocate for justice and peace in Christmas appeal

On Wednesday, December 11, 2024, the Heads of the Christian Churches of Jerusalem held a meeting at the Patriarchate under Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem.

The common Christmas message and the exchange of Christmas visits were both discussed and confirmed during this meeting.

In their 2024 Christmas message, the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem emphasize the enduring power of the light of Christ amidst the ongoing conflicts and suffering in the region.

Drawing from Scripture, they highlight the eternal truth: “The people who sat in darkness have seen a great light, and for those who sat in the region and shadow of death, light has dawned” (Matthew 4:16, quoting Isaiah 9:2). This message underscores the transformative and redemptive power of Christ’s birth in Bethlehem.

The leaders reflect on the enduring hardships in the Holy Land and around the world, acknowledging that little has changed outwardly. Yet, they assert that Christ’s Nativity sparked a spiritual revolution, inspiring justice, mercy, and peace. This ancient hope continues to guide them as they serve the faithful, uphold the sacred traditions, and advocate for liberty, justice, and relief for the suffering.

Acknowledging the privilege of serving in the land where Christ lived, the message outlines the Church’s mission to proclaim the Gospel, welcome pilgrims, and minister through acts of love and advocacy.

They specifically call for prayers and action to bring peace to war-torn regions, including Gaza, and urge the international community to focus on the release of captives, care for the displaced and wounded, and restoration of destroyed properties.

In a hopeful tone, the message concludes with a plea for global solidarity: “We call upon all Christians and those of goodwill around the world to join us in praying and working towards this noble mission.” By doing so, the leaders affirm that the world can truly honor the Prince of Peace born in Bethlehem over two millennia ago.

Orthodox Times