Ecumenical Patriarch concluded his visit to the United Arab Emirates

On Saturday morning, December 14, 2024, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew departed from Dubai, returning to Constantinople. At Dubai International Airport, he was seen off by official representatives of the United Arab Emirates government, Dimitrios Thomopoulos, First Secretary and Commercial Attaché of the Greek Embassy in Dubai, and the Consul General of Turkey, Onur Şaylan, who had also welcomed him upon his arrival.

The evening before his departure, the Ecumenical Patriarch, accompanied by his entourage, attended a dinner hosted in his honor by Turkey’s Ambassador to the UAE, Tugay Tunçer, at the Embassy Residence in Abu Dhabi.

In the absence of Greece’s Ambassador to the UAE, Antonios Alexandridis, the Greek Embassy was represented by Dimitra Panagiotopoulou, Head of Press and Communications. She attended the Ecumenical Patriarch’s address at the “World Policy Conference.”

Orthodox Times