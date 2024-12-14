ARF Armenia leader: Turkey, Azerbaijan seek Armenia’s denationalization

The occupation of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) helped Azerbaijan and Turkey strengthen their positions in the South Caucasus, marking the start of a new era of destabilization and military resolution of conflicts, ARF Armenia leader Ishkhan Saghatelyan claimed.

Speaking at a conference on Armenian-Turkish normalization, Saghatelyan called out the absolute immunity for Turkey’s actions in the region amid the lack of status quo, citing the latest developments in Syria.

“The Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem does not only seek seizure of territories or pursue economic interests. Their ultimate goal is the destruction of our national identity – denationalization,” he stated.

Saghatelyan, an opposition Hayastan faction MP, criticized the Armenian leadership’s statements contrasting “Real Armenia” with “Historical Armenia”, accusing them of efforts to “rewrite history”.

“This is not a formula for peace, but a path to self-destruction,” the ARF leader said. “The future of Armenia can only be built on strength, national dignity and protection of our inalienable rights.”

