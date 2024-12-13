Azerbaijan’s Actions in Artsakh Constitute Genocide, IAGS President Says

Azerbaijan has committed crimes against humanity toward the civilian population of Artsakh, which constitute genocide, the president of the International Association of Genocide Scholars, Melanie O’Brien said at a global conference on Thursday, currently underway in Yerevan.

“There were war crimes because there was a conflict. We have crimes against humanity committed against the civilian population as part of a widespread or coordinated attack. You can certainly argue that this was happening against the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh,” O’Brien, who is in Armenia to attend the 5th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide, told Armenpress in an interview.

Regarding ethnic cleansing in September 2023, O’Brien noted that “ethnic cleansing” is not recognized as a legal term under international law.

“It does not actually exist as a crime in the statute or treaty of the International Criminal Court. One of our challenges is defining it in a way that allows for prosecution. For example, we can call the deportation of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh a crime against humanity, which would enable the International Criminal Court to have jurisdiction over that crime. The people of Nagorno-Karabakh simply fled to Armenia,” she explained.

O’Brien highlighted that acts of genocide were evident even before the ethnic cleansing of September 2023.

“When we think about genocide, we must also consider what happened during the siege of Nagorno-Karabakh. This includes the lack of food, healthcare, and medicine—conditions intended to cause physical destruction. Some people in Nagorno-Karabakh died of starvation. At the very least, we can say that genocide occurred in Nagorno-Karabakh before the ethnic cleansing of September 2023,” she said, acknowledging the difficulties in holding perpetrators accountable.

The scholar also stressed the importance of examining the broader context when discussing genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“This includes Azerbaijani school textbooks filled with hate speech against Armenians. We have also witnessed the destruction of Armenian cultural heritage—monasteries, churches, and khachkars. Although there is no specific crime of cultural genocide, these acts contribute to the crime of genocide,” O’Brien added.

Speaking at the Forum Against the Crime of Genocide, O’Brien highlighted the need for expanded cooperation to advance the goal of prevention and punishment of atrocities, including genocide.

In highlighting the role of small countries, including Armenia, in genocide prevention, O’Brien emphasized that a nation’s size is not a limiting factor in fulfilling its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

“Every country can be a party to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, and I encourage non-member states to join it. For instance, look at what some small countries are accomplishing now. Gambia has brought a case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice, and Nicaragua has brought a case against Germany. Any state can take action under the Convention as part of their obligations,” she explained.

O’Brien stressed that the power of small states should not be underestimated. “Small states can also join the International Criminal Court and play an active role in arresting fugitives wanted by the Court. The size of a state doesn’t matter; they can take meaningful actions that contribute to preventing and punishing genocide,” she concluded.

Referring to Turkey’s continued refusal to recognize the Armenian Genocide, O’Brien underscored on Ankara’s persistent denial of the historical atrocity.

“Thinking in a broader context, let’s note that there has never been accountability for the Armenian Genocide, whether in a criminal court or through other mechanisms. This highlights why accountability is important—because it can help stop denial,” O’Brien explained.

“The Armenian Genocide has been recognized by several governments, including France, the United States, and many others. However, many countries, including my home country, Australia, have not recognized the Armenian Genocide. I believe this lack of recognition emboldens Turkey to continue its denial,” she stated.

O’Brien called on all states to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide as a means to counter Turkey’s narrative. “Recognition is crucial to challenging denial and ensuring accountability,” she concluded.

Asbarez