Armenia, Italy Ink Defense Cooperation Agreement while Yerevan and Paris Renew Existing Accord

The Armenian and Italian defense ministry officials met on Thursday to conclude a military cooperation agreement, while an existing accord between Armenia and France was renewed, highlighting the deepening of military cooperation between the two countries.

Armenia was represented at the talks by the defense ministry’s head of defense policy Levon Ayvazyan, who met with Mattia Zuzzi, the head of the international relations of Italy Armed Forced chief of staff.

According to Armenia’s defense ministry, following a discussion of a broad range of issues related to military partnership between the two countries, a defense cooperation agreement was signed, highlighting training, military education and exchange of military personnel.

A similar meeting was held between defense representatives of Armenia and France on Wednesday, when the two sides updated an existing agreement between the two countries, outlining strengthening cooperation in 2025.

“Particular emphasis was place to cooperation in defense planning, military education and exercises, advisory support, training of various troop types, and other areas of military-technical collaboration,” Armenia’s defense ministry said in a statement.

Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met with France’s Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies on Thursday to discuss the Yerevan-Paris defense cooperation.

Asbarez