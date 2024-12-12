‘Sienna and Jace’ Armenian Children’s Books Come to Life on YouTube

Families and fans of Armenian culture have something special to celebrate this holiday season. The cherished “Sienna and Jace Armenian Children’s Stories” book series is making its animated debut on YouTube, bringing its heartfelt tales and rich cultural themes to life for a whole new audience. The inaugural video, “Sienna and Jace Celebrate Armenian Christmas,” premieres on December 13, marking an exciting milestone for Armenian storytelling.

The animated YouTube series is based on the popular children’s books featuring Sienna and Jace, a brother and sister duo whose adventures are infused with Armenian traditions, values, and lessons. Written to preserve and celebrate Armenian heritage, the stories are now being adapted into vibrant, engaging videos, perfect for children and families alike.

The first episode, “Sienna and Jace Celebrate Armenian Christmas,” offers a delightful exploration of the unique customs and joy surrounding Armenian Christmas. Through the siblings’ eyes, viewers will discover the traditions, foods, and significance of this special celebration, brought to life with captivating animations and storytelling.

“We wanted to create something that not only entertains but also instills pride in Armenian culture and identity,” said author Steve Boyadzhyan. “This new YouTube channel allows us to connect with Armenian families worldwide and share these stories in a fresh, dynamic way.”

The series is particularly meaningful for diaspora families seeking to nurture cultural connections among younger generations. With its universal themes of love, family, and adventure, the channel also welcomes viewers from all backgrounds to experience the beauty of Armenian traditions.

The “Sienna and Jace Armenian Children’s Stories” YouTube channel is available now, with the premiere of “Sienna and Jace Celebrate Armenian Christmas” on December 13. Families can subscribe to the channel now to ensure they don’t miss this landmark debut and future episodes.

The “Sienna and Jace Armenian Children’s Stories” series was inspired by a desire to celebrate Armenian heritage and share it with the world. The books have been praised for their engaging storytelling, vibrant illustrations, and cultural authenticity, making them a favorite among families and educators alike.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this exciting new chapter for Sienna and Jace. Subscribe to the YouTube channel today, and join us for the premiere of “Sienna and Jace Celebrate Armenian Christmas” on December 13. Let’s make this holiday season truly unforgettable.

Asbarez