Politician calls Pashinyan ‘a bad blogger who ignores global challenges’

Levon Zurabyan, Deputy Chairman of the Armenian National Congress, accused Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government of failure to handle the security challenges facing the country.

“The Armenian authorities continue reckless policies amid the imminent threat of the “Zangezur Corridor” operation,” he told a press conference on Thursday.

Zurabyan called Pashinyan a “bad blogger who seems to ignore the global challenges and the developments around Armenia”.

“Azerbaijan is preparing for war, while we’ve buried our heads in the sand like an ostrich and are engaged in poor-quality blogging,” the politician added.

