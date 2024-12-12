Over $500,000 Raised for AUA at Event Hosted by David Balabanian in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO—American University of Armenia Pillar and steadfast supporter of the university, David Balabanian, hosted an exclusive gathering on November 23 at his home in San Francisco, for the benefit of AUA.

On this particular evening, Balabanian, a longtime host of numerous events for the University, brought together a small group of AUA supporters who established legacy gifts in an effort to ensure the long-term sustainability and success of the University. Leading by example, Balabanian himself made a generous contribution by establishing the “David and Christine Balabanian Endowed Scholarship” Fund, to support AUA students annually, in perpetuity, empowering generations of young scholars to access quality higher education and build successful careers in Armenia.

Now retired, Balabanian had a distinguished career as a renowned attorney spanning many decades. He graduated as valedictorian from Cashmere High School in 1956 and went to earn his undergraduate and law degrees from Harvard University, in addition to an advanced degree from Oxford University, where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar. Balabanian also served as president of the Bar Association of San Francisco and chair of the California State Bar Conference of Delegates. As a proud Armenian, he was the first president of the Armenian Bar Association, fighting tirelessly to advance and defend Armenian causes through his legal expertise.

Guests at the event held to benefit the AUA

With his late wife, Christine, who passed away in 2021, Balabanian was also involved in many Armenian organizations, including AUA, which the couple started supporting in the early years of the University’s establishment. They later became “AUA Pillars,” a campaign that brought together an exclusive group of 100 visionaries who made major contributions and continue to stay actively engaged with AUA and its students. “AUA’s role in the life of the Republic of Armenia merits the support of all who wish the country well,” they said at the time. “We are happy to join them.”

Following Balabanian’s welcoming remarks at his exclusive event, AUA co-founder and President Emeritus Dr. Armen Der Kiureghian expressed gratitude to the select group of AUA supporters in attendance, highlighting the importance of continuing to invest in the University, despite the ongoing challenges in Armenia. Chairman of the AUA Board of Trustees, Dr. Lawrence Pitts, noted, “It’s just remarkable how much the Diaspora supports Armenia, and a subset of those supporters believe that education is an indicator as to how the country will progress,” further adding that AUA students, even before graduation, are highly sought after by employers in Armenia.

Violinist Ani Bukujian performing at the event

Guests were then treated to a beautiful musical performance by violinist Ani Bukujian, who performed a medley of solo pieces. A graduate of the Juilliard School and the San Francisco Conservatory, Bukujian is currently a principal second violinist for the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra.

In her turn, AUA Vice President of Development Gaiane Khachatrian addressed the guests, thanking them for establishing their respective legacy gifts that would carry forth ripples of positive impact for generations to come.

The generosity displayed by Balabanian and his guests led to over $500,000 being raised through various contributions, ranging from naming of AUA facilities and establishing named endowed scholarship funds, to joining the 200 ChangeMakers of AUA campaign and supporting specific University initiatives. As gifts that transcend the bounds of time, these efforts will cultivate the academic success of Armenia’s youth, ultimately driving further growth and sustainability for the nation.

Founded in 1991, the American University of Armenia is a private, independent university located in Yerevan, Armenia, affiliated with the University of California, and accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission in the United States. AUA provides local and international students with Western-style education through top-quality undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs, promotes research and innovation, encourages civic engagement and community service, and fosters democratic values. AUA’s Office of Development stewards the University’s philanthropic efforts exclusively for educational purposes.

Asbarez