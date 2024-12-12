Mount Athos: Body of missing monk found on rocky coast

A 40-year-old monk, reported missing to the Police Department of Karyes on November 29, was found dead on a rocky coastline in the “Monoxylitis” area of Mount Athos.

With the assistance of personnel from the Police Department of Mount Athos and the Fire Department of Karyes, the monk’s body was recovered and transported to a location accessible by sea. From there, it was taken to the mainland using a private vessel.

The body is being transferred to the Laboratory of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki for an autopsy. The Mount Athos Port Authority is conducting a preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Source: ANA-MPA / Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

