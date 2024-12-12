Letter of support from the Patriarch of Bulgaria to the Patriarch of Antioch

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church, under the leadership of Patriarch Daniel, extends its unwavering solidarity and heartfelt prayers to the Patriarchate of Antioch during these profoundly challenging times.

Recognizing the immense trials faced by the Christian faithful in Syria and Lebanon, this message serves as an expression of fraternal support and an appeal to collective faith in the face of adversity.

Amidst the escalating hardships confronting the sacred clergy and Christ-loving people of the region, Patriarch Daniel offers his reflections and prayers, reaffirming the shared commitment of Orthodox Christians to stand united in spirit and purpose. This letter underscores the enduring hope and belief in God’s providence and calls upon the intercession of the saints to protect the Holy Patriarchate of Antioch.

Read below is the full text of the message addressed to Patriarch John X of Antioch and All the East:

YOUR BEATITUDE,

In these exceptionally difficult days for the flock of the ancient Patriarchate of Antioch, which is undergoing severe trials, we wish to express our heartfelt fraternal and prayerful support to you personally, to your brethren-the members of the Holy Synod of the Patriarchate of Antioch, to the sacred clergy, and to the Christ-loving people of Syria and Lebanon.

In recent weeks and months, the entire world has witnessed events that threaten to drive thousands of Christians from their ancestral homeland forever. For centuries, from the time of Christ’s apostles and their disciples to the present day, the lands of Syria and Lebanon have been a fertile ground for the Gospel and the birthplace of many saints of the Orthodox Church.

Today, as sin abounds and lawlessness seeks to become the norm, we are witnessing yet another attempt to uproot Christianity and forcibly expel the remaining Christians from these martyred lands. We cannot remain indifferent or unmoved by the suffering and anguish of our brothers and sisters in Christ, who are the heirs and bearers of a two-thousand-year-old ecclesial tradition now threatened with total destruction and devastation.

We fervently pray that our Lord God and Savior Jesus Christ, through the intercession of His Most Pure Mother and all His saints, will protect, save, comfort and have mercy on all our brothers and sisters who are suffering and persecuted for His Most Holy Name! We believe and hope that God, who cares for each one of us, will never abandon the Holy Patriarchate of Antioch.

May the peace of the Divine Child, born for our salvation, be with us all!

We commend ourselves to your holy prayers and remain with love in Christ,

Your Beatitude’s brother and concelebrant in Christ,

DANIEL

PATRIARCH OF BULGARIA

Orthodox Times