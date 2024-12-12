Greek PM and Archbishop of Crete attend agreement signing for St. Minas Church restoration

In the presence of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Archbishop Evgenios of Crete the contract for the restoration project of the Church of St. Minas in Heraklion and the programmatic contract for the Archaeological Museum of Archanes were signed on Thursday in the Region of Crete.

Mitsotakis accompanied by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said: “I am glad because through the excellent cooperation of the Region and the Ministry of Culture, we are today at this point and within 2027 we will be able to deliver the project. St. Minas completely different from today”.

On the programmatic contract for the museum in Archanes, Mitsotakis said that with the support of the Technical University of Crete, the preparation of this study and the interventions that will be made to the existing building will make the site ready “to house very important findings from an area that has a particularly great archaeological interest.”

Mitsotakis also said that the government and the Region are highlighting the vast cultural heritage of Crete. He noted that he also looked forward to the registration of the Minoan Palace of Knossos in the UNESCO list.

Source: ANA-MPA / PHOTOS: EUROKINISSI

