Orthodox in Syria call on Archbishop of Athens to protect Christians in the country

Greco-Levantines Worldwide, an independent initiative focused on preserving and supporting the Greek Orthodox heritage in the Levant, has expressed deep concern over the increasing challenges faced by Christians in Syria. Through a post on X, the organization called on Archbishop Ieronymos II of Athens to visit Syria and engage with the new government to advocate for the rights and protection of Orthodox Christians in the country.

This appeal follows the recent session of the Standing Holy Synod of the Church of Greece on December 9, which issued a statement highlighting the dangers faced by Orthodox Christians in Syria. The Synod emphasized the proactive role of the Church of Greece, and specifically Archbishop Ieronymos, in addressing the plight of Christians in the region. Greco-Levantines Worldwide underscored the Archbishop’s international influence and his capacity to effect meaningful change for the Orthodox community worldwide.

His Beatitude Archbishop Ieronymos II of Athens must visit Syria to meet with the new government and advocate for equal rights and protection for our people. Historically, our local clergy have submitted to rulers during times of chaos, believing it ensured survival, but this has… — Greco-Levantines World Wide (@GrecoLevantines) December 11, 2024

Desecration of Hagia Sophia Church in Hama

The initiative also condemned the desecration of the Hagia Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in Al-Suqaylabiyah, located in Hama province. According to reports, factions of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) vandalized the church and destroyed its contents. The post referenced video evidence of the desecration, highlighting the plight of Christians in the region and the ongoing destruction of sacred sites.

About Greco-Levantines Worldwide

Greco-Levantines Worldwide is an independent volunteer initiative founded by Greek youth from Antioch, aimed at connecting the homeland and the diaspora. It serves members of the Greek Orthodox Church of Antioch and Greek Catholic Christians who live or have lived in Syria, Lebanon, and the modern-day Hatay province of Turkey. The initiative strives to preserve and promote Greek identity and heritage while fostering solidarity and support for local communities and expatriates.

