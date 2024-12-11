Mary Magdalene in Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Last Judgment fresco identified

Penco’s findings, which she plans to elaborate on in her forthcoming book, Mary Magdalene in Michelangelo’s Judgement, suggest that the artist’s depiction was a deliberate homage to the disciple’s spiritual significance. By placing her in such proximity to Christ, Michelangelo might have intended to elevate her role within the fresco’s narrative of redemption and salvation.

(ZENIT News / Rome, 12.11.2024).- After centuries of speculation, a groundbreaking revelation might finally bring clarity to one of the enduring mysteries of Renaissance art. Art restorer Sara Penco has identified a compelling candidate for Mary Magdalene among the 300 intertwined figures in Michelangelo’s monumental The Last Judgment fresco in the Sistine Chapel.

The discovery centers on a blonde woman depicted in the far-right corner of the fresco, near the altar, kissing a wooden cross held by a figure believed to represent Christ. Penco asserts that this portrayal aligns with characteristics traditionally associated with Mary Magdalene: «The intimacy with the cross, the yellow attire, and the blonde hair are significant clues. Moreover, the positioning of the figure underscores her importance,» she remarked during a press conference held yesterday.

For years, art experts have debated the identity of the wide-eyed woman whose presence is both understated and enigmatic. According to Penco, a specialist in Renaissance and Baroque art, the fresco’s composition «cried out» for further scrutiny. «Michelangelo was a masterful painter, deeply knowledgeable about the Church, its dynamics, and the Gospels. It’s inconceivable that he would neglect such a central figure in Christ’s story,» she explained.

Mary Magdalene, a follower of Christ and a pivotal figure in the Christian narrative, has long been a subject of artistic fascination. Historically mischaracterized as a repentant prostitute, she is venerated as a saint by the Catholic Church and many other Christian traditions.

This revelation is poised to reignite discussions within the art community and beyond, offering new insights into Michelangelo’s creative intentions and his understanding of biblical characters. For now, the world waits in anticipation for the publication of Penco’s work, which promises to deepen our appreciation of one of art history’s most celebrated masterpieces.

