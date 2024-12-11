Hagia Sophia: The Iconic Dome is being dismantled

The iconic dome of Hagia Sophia, which “seemed to hang from the sky” with its magnificent mosaics and unique architecture – designed by Anthemius to “rise as high as the glory of God” – is being dismantled as part of ongoing restoration work.

This marks a critical phase in the extensive maintenance plan initiated last year for the sacred monument, which requires dismantling and disassembling the dome.

Although Turkish scientists and experts have promised to respect the monument and its architecture by leaving the interior mosaics intact while focusing exclusively on the dome’s exterior, an international committee – given Hagia Sophia’s status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site – has long assumed an oversight role in the restoration effort. The General Directorate of Foundations of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism has expressed its willingness to cooperate with the established committees and has pledged to fully respect the “historical authenticity of the dome”.

Ahmet Gulec, a member of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s committee, emphasized that the reconstruction, which is expected to begin in March, will use “materials and techniques consistent with Ottoman-era construction to ensure the dome’s stability and adherence to its original character.” However, years of maintenance that began with the dome and continued with the semi-domes and lower structures proved inadequate, necessitating the dome’s disassembly.

The restoration work is considered essential for safety reasons and is being overseen by the Greek Ministry of Culture, which stated the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque underscoring the monument’s global significance as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. At the time, Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni sent a letter to all UNESCO member states informing them of the Turkish government’s attempt to change the status of Hagia Sophia. The conversion into a mosque has exacerbated the deterioration of the monument, making the current dismantling necessary for safety reasons.

How it all began with a news report

The need for restoration work became urgent after the Turkish newspaper Birgün published a video last November showing fragments coming off the dome of Hagia Sophia and falling into the interior.

A decade ago, UNESCO experts, in cooperation with the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, formed a scientific committee to oversee restoration and maintenance projects at the monument. As part of these efforts, the mosaics on the dome and the northern apse were restored, preserving sections from the Fossati brothers’ restoration. However, the overall condition of the dome revealed such extensive damage that dismantling was deemed essential. Dismantling and subsequent repairs are expected to begin in March or April, following approval of the project plans by the Scientific Committee. Specialists concluded that the dome is at risk of collapse in the event of a major earthquake.

A digital replica of Hagia Sophia

To ensure accurate reconstruction in the event of an earthquake-induced collapse, the committee created an accurate digital twin of the monument. This model, created using advanced scanning techniques similar to those used for Notre Dame in Paris, provides detailed insights into cracks in the dome and the condition of the mosaics. Studies and dissertations by researchers, including Greek scholars, have played an important role in this effort.

Originally built on a site chosen by Emperor Constantine the Great and consecrated in 360, Hagia Sophia was destroyed by fire in 404. Although it was rebuilt, it burned again during the Nika revolt in 532. Emperor Justinian oversaw the construction of a new church, inaugurated in 537. The famous dome, however, could not withstand earthquakes and required several reconstructions, with repairs in 1346 faithfully following Isidore’s original design. The last major restoration was carried out by the famous Fossati brothers in 1847.

