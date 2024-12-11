Ecumenical Patriarch departs for Abu Dhabi to speak at “World Policy Conference”

On Wednesday, December 11, 2024, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew departed for Abu Dhabi, where he will deliver a keynote address at the prestigious “World Policy Conference,” following an official invitation.

Accompanying the Patriarch on this significant visit are Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon and Grand Ecclesiarch Aetios, Director of the Patriarchal Office.

During the Patriarch’s absence, Metropolitan Maximos of Selyvria has been appointed as acting guardian of the Patriarchal See and was present to bid him farewell at Constantinople Airport.

The Ecumenical Patriarch is expected to return to Constantinople on Saturday afternoon.

Orthodox Times